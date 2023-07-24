TRINITY — William Arthur Phillips slipped quietly from this life and on to his next adventure on 07/21/2023 after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.
William, known to friends and family as Bill or Billy, was a master auto mechanic and proud Navy veteran. He loved to learn the inner workings of anything mechanical and remained curious up until the day he passed. Bill will be fondly remembered by many for his natural ability to make people laugh and feel cared for.
Bill is survived by his children, Tim Good, Laura (Chuck) Harrold, and Stevie Phillips as well as many grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings David Phillips, Frank (Ursula) Leahy, and Jennifer (Daniel) Gibson. Of course, we must also include his beloved German Shepard, Mia. He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Frank Leahy, his father William Phillips, and his brother, Mike Phillips.
Bill donated his body to Elon University’s anatomical program as, in his own words, he wanted to remain useful for as long as possible. A memorial service will be held within the month of August with arrangements to be announced soon. To honor Bill in the meantime, spend some time in nature, he’ll be right there with you.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local animal shelter or Lower Cape Fear Life Care.
