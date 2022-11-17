HPTNWS- 11-18-22 THOMPSON, WILLIAM.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. William Andrew Thompson, 83, left this earthly life on Nov. 11, 2022.

He was born on April 10, 1939, a son of the late Calvin Parker and Elizabeth Thompson. He was also preceded in death by his son, William Garrett; a daughter, Tuwannia Albea; seven sisters, and five brothers.

Trending Videos