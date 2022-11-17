HIGH POINT — Mr. William Andrew Thompson, 83, left this earthly life on Nov. 11, 2022.
He was born on April 10, 1939, a son of the late Calvin Parker and Elizabeth Thompson. He was also preceded in death by his son, William Garrett; a daughter, Tuwannia Albea; seven sisters, and five brothers.
A lifetime resident of High Point, NC, William attended William Penn High School. He was employed at Englander Mattress. He will truly be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Thompson; his children, Donna (Mike) Williams of High Point, NC, Willa (Marlon) Glover of South Carolina, Ruby (Delsie) Garrett of New Jersey, Tyrone (Michelle) Payne of Atlanta, GA, Carl (Angela) Payne of Virginia, Roy (Etna) Paden of Wadesboro, NC; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 2 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
