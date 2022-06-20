HIGH POINT — Mrs. Wilda Louise Segers, 84, resident of Westchester Manor, died June 18, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
Wilda was born August 22, 1937 in Davidson County, a daughter to the late Fred Segers and Lillian Hunt Cardwell. After growing up and spending her early years in this area, she later moved to Salisbury, returning in 2018. She was of the Baptist faith and worked from 1972 until her retirement as a registered nurse, a profession she greatly enjoyed.
Surviving are two daughters, Joyce Brown (David) of Archdale and Faye McDaniel (Elwood) of Thomasville; two sons, Randy Hopkins of Salisbury and Gerald Little of Lake Norman; two sisters, Arlene Davis of Salisbury and Diane Benson (Robby) of Archdale; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by two sons, James “Jimmy” Hopkins and Johnny Hopkins; and her step father, Johnny Junior Cardwell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Her interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.