HIGH POINT — Wilbur Randall Mishoe, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bethany Baptist Church at 574 Tower Road in Thomasville. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
Condolences shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.