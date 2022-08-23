HIGH POINT — Wilbur Randall Mishoe, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bethany Baptist Church at 574 Tower Road in Thomasville. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.

