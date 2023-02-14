BUTLER — Wendy Catherine Bollinger, daughter of Cindi and Curt Bradbrook of High Point, passed away Feb. 10, 2023 in Butler, PA. Also survived by her husband, Bill Bollinger, son David, and Brother Will. She was born and grew up in High Point, graduating from Andrews High School and Meridith College. Her and her husband moved to Maryland where she taught elementary school. They moved to Pennsylvania in 2022.
Remembrances may be sent to: Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD, 20871.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.