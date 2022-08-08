COLFAX — Mr. Welborn “Clint” Clinton Ingram, 94, a resident of River Landing at Sandy Ridge passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the River Landing Multi-Purpose Building in Colfax. Full Obit forthcoming at www.jcgreenandsons.com

