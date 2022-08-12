THOMASVILLE — Mr. Welborn “Clint” Clinton Ingram, 94, a resident of River Landing at Sandy Ridge passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1927 in Thomasville to the late Cletus Ingram and Millie Welborn Ingram. Clint served his country in the United States Navy and graduated from Guilford College, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. His love of sports carried over into his professional life. He was a teacher and coach for several years at Thomasville Senior High.
In 1964 Clint became the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Thomasville and held that position until his retirement in 1985. While living in Thomasville, Clint and his wife Lucy were members of First United Methodist Church. After retirement, they moved to Seven Lakes area where they became members of the Chapel in the Pines Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Leake Ingram, and one brother, Charles “Leon” Ingram.
Surviving are his two sons, Mike Ingram of High Rock Lake and Tony Ingram of Thomasville; two brothers, Larry Ingram (Bonnise) and Johnny Ingram (Tammy), both of Thomasville; and several extended family members.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM at River Landing Multi-Purpose Building in Colfax. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.