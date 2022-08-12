THOMASVILLE — Mr. Welborn “Clint” Clinton Ingram, 94, a resident of River Landing at Sandy Ridge passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1927 in Thomasville to the late Cletus Ingram and Millie Welborn Ingram. Clint served his country in the United States Navy and graduated from Guilford College, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. His love of sports carried over into his professional life. He was a teacher and coach for several years at Thomasville Senior High.

Trending Videos