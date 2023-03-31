HIGH POINT — Wayne Webster, 79, went to be with his Lord on March 18, 2023. Wayne was born in High Point, NC and lived in the Hampton Roads area for nearly 60 years. Wayne graduated from Trinity High School in 1961, North Carolina State University in 1966, and continued his education earning a master’s degree in engineering from Old Dominion University. Wayne worked for the US Navy and Coast Guard civil service for 35 years and the City of Norfolk for almost 15 years.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Smith Webster, his grandson Tyler Wayne Wellington, his wife of 5 years Kathaleen Hall Webster, and his parents Curtis Franklin Webster and Imogene Sumner Webster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.