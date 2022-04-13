HIGH POINT — Wayne Phillip Cecil, 61, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Atrium Health W.F.B. High Point Medical Center following a brief illness.
Wayne was born in High Point, Dec. 24, 1960, a son of the late Virgil and Velma Alderman Cecil. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed fishing, shooting pool and going to concerts. Wayne was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Williams and Barbara Cecil and two brothers, Danny and Jimmy Cecil. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are three brothers, Dennis Cecil, Tommy Cecil and David Cecil; a nephew, Teddy Williams; a niece, Ashley; an uncle, Donald Cecil; cousin, Roy "Buck" Staton; numerous cousins; long time companion, Amy Carroll and his four legged friend, Punkin.
A Celebration of Wayne’s life will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Sechrest-Davis Chapel by Rev. Dr. Jim Summey. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. The family wishes to thank the C.C.U. unit for their loving care of Wayne.
Online condolences may be made at Sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com.
