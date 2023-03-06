— Wayne Craig Hartley Sr. passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was born Dec. 15, 1941, in High Point, North Carolina, son of Dorothy Hartley West and Charles A. Hartley, who preceded him in death.
Wayne graduated from High Point High School in 1960 and served in the U.S Army from 1960-1963, domestically and in Germany. In 1964, he joined the High Point Police Department and rose through the ranks to assistant chief, before retiring in Nov. 1999. He earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Guilford College, where he was a Dana Scholar. He was a graduate of the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute and a number of other police management schools. He was the first commander of the juvenile division within the High Point Police Department and worked closely with the Officer Cadet Program.
After retirement, Wayne served as a guardian ad litem in Randolph County for ten years. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed raising heritage breed poultry. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church, a long time member of the chancel choir, and served as a Sunday school teacher. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Cook Hartley, whom he married in 1966, his sons W. Craig Hartley Jr. (Leilani) and Robert Brentley Hartley (Debbie), and the joys of his life, grandchildren Trevor Spencer Hartley (Jordynne) and Emma Kaitlin Hartley (fiance Benjamin Showalter), as well as his step-grandchildren Patricio and Lisandro Tortolero and God-daughter Jill Burger Wiggs (Bryan).
In retirement Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family and walking his dog Jac daily. He will be remembered for his consummate care for others and willingness to serve his community.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 300 South Main Street in Asheboro. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the church with Dr. J.F. Howard, Rev. Fred Huffstetler, and Retired Chaplain of the High Point Police Department, Brian Donnelly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central Methodist Church Chancel Choir and Handbell Fund or to St.Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Hartley family.
