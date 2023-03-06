— Wayne Craig Hartley Sr. passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was born Dec. 15, 1941, in High Point, North Carolina, son of Dorothy Hartley West and Charles A. Hartley, who preceded him in death.

Wayne graduated from High Point High School in 1960 and served in the U.S Army from 1960-1963, domestically and in Germany. In 1964, he joined the High Point Police Department and rose through the ranks to assistant chief, before retiring in Nov. 1999. He earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Guilford College, where he was a Dana Scholar. He was a graduate of the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute and a number of other police management schools. He was the first commander of the juvenile division within the High Point Police Department and worked closely with the Officer Cadet Program.

Trending Videos