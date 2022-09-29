TRINITY — Wayman Harold Cosner, 73, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
He was born on August 12, 1949 in Loudon, Tennessee, and was the son of the late Albert and Achie Mae Cosner. He graduated from High Point Central High School in 1969 and was a resident of the High Point area for over 50 years. He worked for several local furniture companies which included Brayton International, Jack Cartwright, and he retired from Trinity Furniture. He was a long-time member of Colonial Baptist Church in Trinity, North Carolina where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member. Musically talented, Wayman played and sang in several local country bands when younger and later, sang gospel music in local churches with his son, Michael, and other close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert “Dolan” Walker; sisters, Alvilda Ramsey and Lavonda Ramsey; and brother, Terrell Cosner.
He was the loving husband of, and is survived by his wife, Wilma Riggs Cosner, whom he married on Nov. 26, 1970. He is also survived by three sons and their spouses, William Cosner, (Lynn Smith) of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Michael Cosner, (April) of Archdale, North Carolina, and Matthew Cosner (Laura) of Eagle Springs, North Carolina; and four grandchildren, Mary Margaret, David, Stephen, and Kayleigh. Additionally, he is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Funeral service celebrating Wayman’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Colonial Baptist Church in Trinity. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
The family wishes to express their heart-felt appreciation to Wayman’s cousin, Terry Cansler, who was so generous and attentive to Wayman during his illness, and to the Hospice staff of Randolph County and High Point for their care and friendship to Wayman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Baptist Church, 6792 Welborn Road, Trinity, NC 27370; or to Hospice of the Piedmont and Hospice of Randolph, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Cosner family.
