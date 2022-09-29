HPTNWS- 9-30-22 COSNER, WAYMAN.jpg

TRINITY — Wayman Harold Cosner, 73, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

He was born on August 12, 1949 in Loudon, Tennessee, and was the son of the late Albert and Achie Mae Cosner. He graduated from High Point Central High School in 1969 and was a resident of the High Point area for over 50 years. He worked for several local furniture companies which included Brayton International, Jack Cartwright, and he retired from Trinity Furniture. He was a long-time member of Colonial Baptist Church in Trinity, North Carolina where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member. Musically talented, Wayman played and sang in several local country bands when younger and later, sang gospel music in local churches with his son, Michael, and other close friends.

