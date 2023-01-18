HILLSBOROUGH — Warren Val Coltrane (June 3, 1950 - Jan. 16, 2023)
Warren Val Coltrane, 72, of Hillsborough, NC, passed away on Jan. 16, 2023, at Carolina Reserve of Durham, NC. He was born in High Point, NC, the son of Bernice Swaim Coltrane and Ernest Val Coltrane. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graduate of Trinity High School and UNC-Chapel Hill, Warren was a devoted pharmacist for more than 40 years. Surviving him are his sons, Geoffrey Shah Coltrane and wife, Sneha, of Durham, NC; and Bryon Warren Coltrane and wife, Shirley, of Wake Forest, NC; sister, Betty Coltrane Hinson of Fairfax, VA; and grandchildren, Asha and Devak Coltrane; and Kip, Kowen, Kora Grace, Kaleb and Kinley Coltrane.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Carolina Reserve and Amedisys Hospice for the great care they provided him.
Memorials may be made to the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, 301 Pharmacy Lane, CB#7355, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7355 or at https://give.unc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.