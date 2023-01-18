HPTNWS- 1-19-23 COLTRANE, WARREN.jpg

HILLSBOROUGH — Warren Val Coltrane (June 3, 1950 - Jan. 16, 2023)

Warren Val Coltrane, 72, of Hillsborough, NC, passed away on Jan. 16, 2023, at Carolina Reserve of Durham, NC. He was born in High Point, NC, the son of Bernice Swaim Coltrane and Ernest Val Coltrane. He was preceded in death by his parents.

