HIGH POINT — Major Warren Fletcher Coppedge, US Army (Ret), 77, died Oct. 4, 2022.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct.12, 2022, at St. Peter's World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem. A public visitation is also scheduled for Oct. 12, 2022, from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m., at St. Peter's World Outreach Center, prior to the funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King Jr., Pkwy, Wilson, NC.

