HIGH POINT — Warren Joseph Cockerham, 82, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Born Nov. 5, 1939, in Yadkin County, Warren was the son of the late Joseph and Frances Lyons Cockerham. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by five brothers, Howard, Paul Larry, Tony, Jerry and Robert. Warren worked for Schoonbeck Furniture and was a member of Oakview Baptist Church.
Warren is survived by his wife of 62 years, Suellen Conrad Cockerham; son, Wayne Cockerham and wife Jackie, of Abilene, Texas; daughter Deborah Willis, of High Point; brother Willie Cockerham; sister Linda Norman; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
His funeral will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, in High Point, officiated by Rev. Steve Smith. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, 6321 E. Old US Hwy 421, in East Bend.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
