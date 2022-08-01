HIGH POINT — Warren Joseph Cockerham, 82, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Born Nov. 5, 1939, in Yadkin County, Warren was the son of the late Joseph and Frances Lyons Cockerham. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by five brothers, Howard, Paul Larry, Tony, Jerry and Robert. Warren worked for Schoonbeck Furniture and was a member of Oakview Baptist Church.

