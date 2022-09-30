HPTNWS- 10-1-2022 LINDSAY, WANDALENE.jpg

HIGH POINT— Ms. Wandalene Burke Lindsay passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at WFBH High Point Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 9, 1936, a daughter of the late Henry Burke Sr., and Grace Burke Gray. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Geraldine Quick; three brothers, Henry Burke Jr., Fred Burke Sr., and Paul Burke; a sister-in-law, Yolanda Burke.

Wanda attended the High Point Public Schools and was a graduate of William Penn High School. Her contribution to her community will never go unnoticed as she was a medical technician at Wesleyan Arms Nursing Home for over 30 years.

