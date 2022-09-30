HIGH POINT— Ms. Wandalene Burke Lindsay passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at WFBH High Point Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 9, 1936, a daughter of the late Henry Burke Sr., and Grace Burke Gray. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Geraldine Quick; three brothers, Henry Burke Jr., Fred Burke Sr., and Paul Burke; a sister-in-law, Yolanda Burke.
Wanda attended the High Point Public Schools and was a graduate of William Penn High School. Her contribution to her community will never go unnoticed as she was a medical technician at Wesleyan Arms Nursing Home for over 30 years.
She leaves to cherish many memories with her surviving relatives which include her daughter, Patricia (John) Quick; three grandchildren, Charita Thomas-Wall, Atari (Clarrisa) Burke, and Kenneth Burke; 15 great-grandchildren, Ariel Thomas, Moesha Davis, Kiera Turner, Kyronda Sharp, Alayah Burke, Royal Burke, Kaycee Burke, DeAntwane Burke, Tyree Burke, Kenneth Burke Jr, Atari Burke Jr., Elijah Wall, Kymani Burke, Romero Chavis, and Aiden Burke; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Roscoe) Brunson and Louise Gray; two brothers, Jerry Burke, and Lonnie (Eleanor) Burke; one sister-in-law, Bernice Burke; her goddaughter, Evangelist Janice Allen; special friends, Jane Thomas, Sally Bullock, Marie Payne, Joanne Jamison, and Gloria Strickland; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
May her memories live on forever with those whom she loved.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 808 Hilltop Street. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
