ARCHDALE — Wanda Carol Grant McMahan, 75, of Archdale went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.

She was born April 11, 1947, in Swain County and was the daughter of the late William Earl and Velma Louise Grant. Wanda married the love of her life, John Clyde McMahan on March 29, 1964. She worked many years at Maryfield/Pennybyrn Nursing Home as a healthcare provider. Wanda was an avid bowler and seamstress. Her greatest joy in her life was being a loving wife, mother and Nana.

