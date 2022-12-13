ARCHDALE — Wanda Carol Grant McMahan, 75, of Archdale went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
She was born April 11, 1947, in Swain County and was the daughter of the late William Earl and Velma Louise Grant. Wanda married the love of her life, John Clyde McMahan on March 29, 1964. She worked many years at Maryfield/Pennybyrn Nursing Home as a healthcare provider. Wanda was an avid bowler and seamstress. Her greatest joy in her life was being a loving wife, mother and Nana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Grant; brother, William “Bill” Grant; and nephew, Joseph David Walker.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her son, Keith McMahan of Kernersville; daughter, Kimberly McMahan of Archdale; five grandchildren; most importantly, her pride and joy and definitely the apple of her eye, her beloved GrandSON, Nickolas McMahan (Cassie); her other love and constant companion, Ace; six siblings, James Grant (Barbara), Phyllis Roger, Connetha Womack (Bill), Debbie Hoffman (Michael), Carnel Walker (Joe) and Ruth “Pless” Rizzie; and numerous nieces and nephews including two special nieces she loved, Tracy and Lori.
Funeral service celebrating Wanda’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Gospelway Baptist Church with Pastor Danny McMahan officiating. Graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery in Salisbury at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Brenners Children’s Hospital, 1 Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27157.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the McMahan family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.