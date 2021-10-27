RANDLEMAN – Walter Lee Hyatt, age 77 of Randleman passed away on Oct. 21, 2021 at High Point Regional Hospital.
Walter was born on Sept. 19,1944, the son of Gilbert Lee Hyatt and Margaret Evelyn Bowers Hyatt. He retired from Woodmark Originals in High Point after 41 years of service. He loved going to Flea Markets and yard sales, tending his vegetable gardens, dancing and especially working on small engines, mainly lawnmowers.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by two daughters: Patsy and Renee and one brother: Bobby Hiatt.
He is survived by two daughters: Susan Ann Wood of Siler City, Cathy Hyatt Griffin of High Point; five grandchildren; several great grandchildren; companion: Doris Seawell Wann; siblings: Marie Williams of Sophia, Joyce (Ronnie) Hiatt of Sophia, Joann (Dennis) Gerringer of Greensboro, Darlene Barham of Stokesdale, Johnny (Anita) Hyatt of Randleman, Jimmy Hyatt of Liberty, Charlie (AnneMarie) Hyatt of Trinity, Frank (Renee) Hyatt of Level Cross, Tommy (Debbie) Hyatt of Liberty; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Walter’s family would like to express a very special “Thank You” to Wayne Brafford and his family for all the many things he has done for Walter over the years.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 3 - 4:30 p.m. in the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel, 600 South Main Street, Randleman, NC 27317.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Please share your condolences and remembrances to the Hyatt Family at: www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman is assisting the Hyatt Family.
