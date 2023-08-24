JAMESTOWN — Walter George Schadt, 93, died on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Carriage House Senior Living Community in Greensboro, NC. Walter was born April 27, 1930 in Weehawken, N.J. to George and Rose Schadt. He attended Woodrow Wilson Vocational High School in Jamaica, Long Island, N.Y. After graduation from high school, Walter enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served at Keesler AFB in Mississippi as a Radar Technician.
While in the Air Force, Walter met his future wife, Arlene Rohrberg of Summerdale, Alabama. They married in 1956. Walter chose to attend Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) and graduated in 1957 from the Engineering School. He and Arlene moved to Winston-Salem, NC after graduation where he had accepted a job with Wester Electric as an engineer. There they raised 3 children. In 1977, Walter was transferred to Western Electric at the Guilford Center, which became Lucent Technologies. The family moved to Jamestown, where Walt and Arlene became active members of the Forestdale East neighborhood and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in High Point. They loved their Bridge and Bunco parties and Senior Enrichment trips!
