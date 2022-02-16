HIGH POINT — Walter (Walt) Eugene Little, 70, was called home and peacefully transitioned into eternal life on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Walter was born on Nov. 15, 1951 in Thomasville, NC to the late James Craven Little Sr. and Edna Christian Little.
Walter grew up in High Point and was educated in the High Point City School System. He was a 1972 graduate of High Point Central High School. After graduation, Walter enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served and was honorably discharged. He was employed at Timplex, Inc for over 25 years.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents as well as brothers, Reverend John Thomas (JT) Little, James Craven (JC) Little Jr., Charles Clay Little and Edgar Lee Little.
Walter leaves to cherish his life and legacy his devoted wife of 48 years Beverly Little; two sons, Derek (Misty) Little of High Point, NC and Erik Steed Royal of Temple Hills, MD; two daughters, Monica (Fiancé, Thurston Mumford) Little of Germantown, MD and Latasha Little of Columbus, OH; three brothers Bishop Fletcher (Sandra) Little, Robert (Jelore) Little, both of High Point, NC and Arthur (Zawadi) Little of Columbus OH; three sisters, Minister Priscilla Little, JoAnn (Keith) Brand, and Beatrice Little, all of High Point, NC; eight grandchildren, Jessica Williams of High Point, NC, Rodney (Anna) McCormick of Raleigh, NC, Dia’Vante Brown and DeSean Little, both of High Point, NC, Derek Little II of Killeen, TX, Mikenzie Little of the home, Amari Little of Columbus, OH, and Emery Mumford of Germantown, MD; two great-granddaughters, Leah and Ryan McCormick of Raleigh, NC; and a host of aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
