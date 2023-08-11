THOMASVILLE — 02/20/1942 - 07/21/2023
THOMASVILLE — 02/20/1942 - 07/21/2023
Born to Charles E. and Mary O. Arthurs, Doug grew up at the family
homeplace in Kannapolis NC, where he, his cousin Sharon, and their boxer
dog ‘Pepper Ike’ spent countless hours playing.
In 1989, Doug proudly earned his nursing degree and spent much of his
nursing career working in behavioral health and the prison systems.
He loved reading, listening to old rock and roll / country music, picking his
guitar, studying astronomy and engaging others in deep conversations.
Although Doug was afflicted with Alzheimer's disease during his last years.
He never lost his sense of humor and kindness.
Many thanks to Hospice of Davidson Co. for their help in making it possible
for Doug to be home with his family to the very end.
He is survived by his wife Linda, and four children: Sherri (Kevin) Wall,
Paxton (Shannon) Arthurs, Charles Arthurs, and Katie (William) Botts. Also
surviving are: 8 grandchildren - Holly and Easton (Shelby) Wall; Gabby
Arthurs; Bella and Zane Arthurs; Ava, Addie, Hendrix Botts - His cousin,
Sharon (Ron) Warday - and two much loved fur babies, Max and Guppy.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life honoring Doug
at the Rustic Roost - 119 Sealy Drive, Trinity NC on Sunday, August 27
2:30-4:30.
