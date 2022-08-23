HAMLET — Wallace Haynes Cates, 80, of Hamlet, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Cates was born May 21, 1942 in Guilford County, the son of the late Walter Burrell and Dicie Phillips Cates. He was a graduate of Allen Jay High School, Class of 1960 and a long distance tanker truck driver for many years. He also worked as plant manager with High Point Furniture Company, Dunning Industries and Deville Furniture.
His hobbies included old car restoration, motorcycles and Lucille’s honey-do-list. He was a faithful member of Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church and found great pleasure in serving as a greeter in the house of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Billy Wayne Cates and a grandson, Chris Cates. Surviving are his wife, Lucille Ayers Cates; children, Michael Scott Cates (Donna) and Ashlee Danielle Cates; grandchildren, Jason Cates, Brandon Cates, Tyler Cates, Kerri Lynn Cates, and Aleah Harrington; great grandchildren, Brianna Cates, Jacob Cates, Emily Cates, Chandler Cates, Bentley Cates, Kameron Cates, Harmony Cates and Adelynn Cates.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Allendale Baptist Church, 900 E. Springfield Rd, High Point, NC with Rev. Darwin Cook and Rev. Bill Barnes officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the church. We would like to thank Brianna Cates, Donna Seay and Pam Campbell for their love and helping the family care for Wallace during his illness. Also a very special thank you to his nurse LaVerne Page for her always supporting him through his journey. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Foundation. Condolences may be made online at www.carterfuneral.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.