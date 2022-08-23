HPTNWS-08-24-22 CATES, WALLACE.jpg

HAMLET — Wallace Haynes Cates, 80, of Hamlet, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Cates was born May 21, 1942 in Guilford County, the son of the late Walter Burrell and Dicie Phillips Cates. He was a graduate of Allen Jay High School, Class of 1960 and a long distance tanker truck driver for many years. He also worked as plant manager with High Point Furniture Company, Dunning Industries and Deville Furniture.

