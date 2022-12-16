HPTNWS- 12-17-22 GRUBB, WALLACE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Wallace Harold Grubb, 87, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Pelican Health of Thomasville.

Born August 27, 1935, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Allen Grubb Sr. and the late Irene Henderson Grubb. Harold was a retired auto mechanic.

