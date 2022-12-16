HIGH POINT — Wallace Harold Grubb, 87, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Pelican Health of Thomasville.
Born August 27, 1935, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Allen Grubb Sr. and the late Irene Henderson Grubb. Harold was a retired auto mechanic.
He is survived by his sons, Wayne Grubb and wife Brenda of High Point, Bill Grubb and wife Rhonda of High Point, and Randy Grubb and wife Cindy of Trinity; brother, Marvin Kenneth Grubb; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Faye Kennedy Grubb in 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Father Eric Grubb officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
