HIGH POINT — Wade Phillip McGee Jr., 64, of High Point, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
Born October 23, 1957, in Guilford County, he was a son of Kay Blevins Faw of Wilkesboro and the late Wade Phillip McGee, Sr.. Phillip was a 1976 graduate of Ledford High School and was a truck driver for forty years, with twenty of those being with Carolina Container. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, guns, target practice and was a thirty-five-year member of Allendale Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Tootsie McGee of the home; daughter, Brooke McGee of the home; brother, Allen Rife of Wilkesboro; mother and father in-law, Anna and Bob Mabe of Sophia, in-laws, Lavonne Johnson and husband Gregory Szymczyk of Wilmington, Tommy Davis and wife Anita of Pleasant Garden, Beth Williams of Burgaw, Johnny Davis and wife Sabra of Wyoming, and Van Johnson of Connelly Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Wilma McGee.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Allendale Baptist Church with Rev. David Younger officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM Tuesday, at Wright Funerals-Cremations.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
