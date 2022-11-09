ARCHDALE — Wade Lee Hedrick, 91, of Archdale, NC, passed away peacefully on Monday night, Nov. 7, 2022, at Lexington Memorial Hospital. Wade was born in Forsyth County on Sept.12, 1931, to Eva Mae Throckmorton and Larry Hedrick.
Wade worked in veneer in many states from the age of 18 until his retirement. His hobbies included playing golf as well as music. Wade loved being with his family most of all serving the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Earl Hedrick, Roy Hedrick and Jimmy Hedrick.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Peggy Hedrick, of the home; daughters, Diane Hedrick of Archdale, Carolyne Riley of High Point, Sharon Johnson (Charlie) of Archdale, Joy Lynn Tucker (Jimmy) of High Point; grandchildren, Douglas Johnson (Dee Dee) of Thomasville, Michael Johnson (Kristy) of Archdale, Mitchell Riley of High Point, Evan Tucker of High Point; great grandchildren, Sarah Johnson, Luke Johnson, Nikki Chrystal; brothers, Larry Hedrick (Donese), Ernest Hedrick (Dee), Roger Hedrick, and Johnny Hedrick (Gail); sister, Hazel McCarter; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Archdale by Pastor Joe Beane and Rick Wilkie. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family is under the care of Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Archdale. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AdvantageArchdale.com - select obituaries.
