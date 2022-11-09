ARCHDALE — Wade Lee Hedrick, 91, of Archdale, NC, passed away peacefully on Monday night, Nov. 7, 2022, at Lexington Memorial Hospital. Wade was born in Forsyth County on Sept.12, 1931, to Eva Mae Throckmorton and Larry Hedrick.

Wade worked in veneer in many states from the age of 18 until his retirement. His hobbies included playing golf as well as music. Wade loved being with his family most of all serving the Lord.

