HIGH POINT — Mr. W. Groome Fulton Jr. passed away peacefully on April 21, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born to the late Groome and Ruth Easter Fulton on July 10, 1938 in Princeton, West Virginia. Surviving is his wife of 61 years, the former Ann Campbell of High Point; brothers, Phillip (Theresa) of Kernersville and Craig (Rebecca) of Charlotte; son, Grey (Laura); daughter-in-law, Regina Fulton-Francois (Mike); and six grandchildren, Sarah, Mandy, James Bryan Jr., Emily, Griffin, and Tessa. He was preceded in death by his son, James Bryan Fulton; and his sister-in-law, Sandra Stanley Fulton.
After finishing at High Point High School, Groome graduated from Guilford College in 1960 where he majored in economics. He was active in the Men’s Student Government, serving as president in 1959-1960. He also found time to serve a year as State Master Counselor in the Order of DeMolay. He was selected into Who’s Who in American Colleges and participated in intramural athletics.
Groome was founder and president of Fulton Associates in 1965, an agency catering to automotive service companies, retiring in 2005. He was a very active member of Forest Hills Presbyterian, serving many years as an elder and Chair of the Endowment Committee. He was a Jaycee and later joined Rotary club. He and Ann were members of Emerywood and Willow Creek Country Club. Groome was also active in Urban Ministry and served as Chairman of Presbyterian Homes Board. He was instrumental in the formation of the Bank of North Carolina and served many years as the chairman of the board until retiring in 2009.
Groome was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award from Guilford College in 1997 and served on their Board of Trustees until 2007. He was designated Trustee Emeritus that same year. He was also involved in the Quaker Club athletic boosters group and was an active supporter of the golf team. Groome and Ann enjoyed traveling and they did so extensively. He loved golfing with his buddies and could be persuaded to have “a wee taste of scotch” after all the bets were settled.
He will be remembered for his leadership and generosity, for his love of family and his faith, and especially for helping to make everything he participated in better than he found it. The family expresses appreciation to Eva Hussey, Ann and Groome’s special friend and companion, and to all the many caregivers who cared for them during the last several years.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 25, at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in High Point with Rev. Ruth Lenger officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church and in later days with Ann at the residence. A private interment will be held at the church columbarium on a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to High Point Friends School at 800A Quaker Lane, High Point, NC 27262 or to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
