THOMASVILLE — Voncile Hill Moser, 88 of Thomasville passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Voncile was born Nov. 19, 1934 in Davidson County to the late Paul Hill and Viola Hill. Voncile worked many years as a self-employed Accountant. She also worked for the State Auditor’s office for several years. Then she worked for over 26 years for the Services of the Blind in Winston Salem.
Voncile was very active in politics and was an avid Democrat; she was named 2013 Democratic Woman of the Year. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved working in her yard and tending to her beloved animals. Voncile was a faithful and loving mother, sister and friend; she will be missed by many.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers, Clifton Hill, Norman Hill, Raeford Hill, Jerry Hill and Joe Don Hill.
Surviving is her daughter, Kim Moser of Chapel Hill; her sisters, Doris Neal and husband Louis of High Point, Phyllis Freedle and husband Darrell of Thomasville; one brother, J.C. Hill of Thomasville. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will greet friends prior to the graveside service at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville from 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.