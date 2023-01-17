HPTNWS- 1-18-23 MOSER, VONCILE.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Voncile Hill Moser, 88 of Thomasville passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Voncile was born Nov. 19, 1934 in Davidson County to the late Paul Hill and Viola Hill. Voncile worked many years as a self-employed Accountant. She also worked for the State Auditor’s office for several years. Then she worked for over 26 years for the Services of the Blind in Winston Salem.

