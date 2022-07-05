THOMASVILLE — Vivian Marshall Kennedy, 67, went to meet Jesus on Monday, July 4, 2022 from Thomasville Medical Center.
Vivian was born in High Point on July 16, 1954 to the late Joseph Reid Marshall and Stacy King Marshall. In addition to her parents, a brother, Jerry Marshall and a sister, Janice Nelson also preceded her in death.
Vivian was a member of Straight Way Baptist Church and was strong in her faith and is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior.
Vivian put her family above all else. She enjoyed hosting all of her family for the holidays and family get togethers. Also, she loved going to the beach, pulling for the UNC Tar Heels, going with Tracy to lunch at Southern Roots, and watching her grandsons play sports.
Vivian is survived by her husband of 38 years, Eddie Kennedy; her daughter Tracy Harlan and husband, Anthony of Jamestown; three brothers, Doug Marshall (Teresa), Johnny Marshall (Lori) and Danny Marshall (Terri) and her two grandsons, Jackson and Brayden Harlan. She has several nieces and nephews that she also dearly loved.
The family will greet friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Reverend Richard Blevins and burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family extends their gratitude to the loving care provided by Vickie Cook and Mary McGaha and the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont. Their love and care of Vivian were greatly appreciated.
Memorial donation may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262.
Condolences may be shared on Vivian’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.