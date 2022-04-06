HIGH POINT— Mrs. Vivian Lisenby passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Trinity Glen.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Updated: April 6, 2022 @ 7:16 pm
