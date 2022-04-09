HIGH POINT — Mrs. Vivian Iona “Tootie” Lisenby, 87, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Trinity Glen Rehabilitation Facility.
She was born Jan. 1, 1935 to the late Adam Harps and Jonell Young Harps. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lisenby; children, Arthur Turner Jr., Ida M. Turner, Gloria Turner and Linda Lindsey; sisters, Gertrude Gray, Delores Welch, Blanche Franklin and Georgianna Foddrell.
She was a member of Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church where she was an active member of the Senior Usher Board.
Surviving to cherish her memories are her daughters, Marcella (Walter) Johnson, Curtistine Turner-Brooks, Deborah (Eric) Boston, Cheryl Turner and Tracy Turner; sister, Mrs. Helen Green of Oxon Hill, MD; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lisenby family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
