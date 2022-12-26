ARCHDALE — Vivian Beck Culler, 94, of Archdale passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
