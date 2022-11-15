HPTNWS- 11-16-22 YARBOROUGH, VIRGINIA.jpg

KANNAPOLIS — Virginia White Yarborough, of Kannapolis, formerly of Archdale, NC, a loving mother and granny went to be with the Lord on Nov. 13, 2022.

Virginia was born August 30, 1942 in Randolph County, North Carolina, loving daughter of the late Albert White and Ila Holifield White. She was a 1960 graduate of Allen Jay School. She married the late Hoy Weston Yarborough Jr., on July 31, 1960. They were married 56 years until his death on Oct. 6, 2016.

