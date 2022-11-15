KANNAPOLIS — Virginia White Yarborough, of Kannapolis, formerly of Archdale, NC, a loving mother and granny went to be with the Lord on Nov. 13, 2022.
Virginia was born August 30, 1942 in Randolph County, North Carolina, loving daughter of the late Albert White and Ila Holifield White. She was a 1960 graduate of Allen Jay School. She married the late Hoy Weston Yarborough Jr., on July 31, 1960. They were married 56 years until his death on Oct. 6, 2016.
She worked many years in the banking industry before retiring from Triangle Lake School as school secretary and treasurer. She worked later for Pineapple Fabrics which inspired her quilting hobby. She created many beautiful quilts for her family and friends over the years. She also enjoyed gardening and loved growing beautiful flowers around her home.
She was a longtime member of Fairfield United Methodist Church where she served as a Youth Group Leader alongside her husband. She was a dedicated member of the church’s Women’s Guild. Her most favorite thing to do was spending time with her children and grandchildren and sharing her faith with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, Curtis White, Mabel W. Newman, Charles W. White and Louise W. Hill.
She is survived by her children, Denah Yarborough Moore (Philip) of Kannapolis, NC, and Jason S. Yarborough (Chasity) of Laurinburg, NC; sister, Janice W. Clark of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and sister-in-love, Nancy Mabe; grandchildren, Joshua Moore, Sarah Moore, Blake Dean, William Yarborough, Weston Yarborough and Megan Yarborough; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, at Fairfield United Methodist Church, 1505 NC Hwy 62 West, High Point, NC. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
The family will receive visitors prior to services on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church
Memorials may be directed to Gideons International, PO Box 171, Laurinburg, NC, 28353.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg, NC.
