COLFAX — Virginia “Gini” Moore, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2022 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC after a yearlong struggle with dementia.
Although fiercely strong and independent she was known widely for her kindness, caring nature, generosity, humor and radiant smile. She leaves many loving memories behind to those who knew her throughout her life in Morris Township, NJ; Mendham, NJ; Henderson, NY; Spirit Lake, ID; and Colfax, NC.
She had many different careers but most notably were her times with the Borough of Mendham clerk’s office and police department in various roles; with Ward Sands of Mendham and Beck and Borman of Bernardsville as an Interior Designer and Manager; and with Mendham Ford as an Office Manager. Additionally she gave freely of her time volunteering with the various churches to which she belonged all through her life as well as earning volunteer of the year at the River Landing Senior Enrichment Center in Colfax, NC.
Gini had a love of the outdoors and often accompanied her father, “Pop” Doney and his friend “Doc” to participate in dog hunting field trials, thus resulting in her love of dogs and a later interest in hunting. She loved gardening and always had very large vegetable gardens making summers a seemingly endless job of canning and pickling. But her favorites were her flower gardens and houseplants.
She learned knitting from her mother, Bertha Doney, and made beautiful sweaters for friends and family and donated many little sweaters, caps, and booties for newborns to hospitals. After working full-time and taking care of four children she would relax watching TV with her knitting needles clicking away and seamlessly keeping up with the stitch counts.
She was an avid backyard bird watcher which was quite evident to any who met her as she had quite the selection of bird decor, bird embroidered clothing, and bird earrings.
As life became less hectic, she was able to spend much more time walking with friends, reading any book she could find, doing crosswords and enjoying the challenges of a good jigsaw puzzle.
Gini was preceded in death by brother, Gilbert Doney; husband, Frederick Daven Sr.; husband, Chief Earl “Bud” Moore; companion, “Hank” Kaupp; daughter, Kathy Cassidy; grandson, Johnny Cassidy; and step-daughter, Lauren Moore Bedell.
Gini is survived by three children — son, Fred Daven Jr and fiancé Laurie Dennen; son, Bill Daven and wife Arlene; and daughter, Judy Norris and husband Dennis. Also surviving are step-son David Moore; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, officiated by Rev. Pat Dixon in the near future.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lebanon UMC, 237 Idol St, High Point, NC 27262 or to AuthoraCare, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
