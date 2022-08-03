RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia “Jenny” King Terry, 80, of Richmond, Va., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Richmond, Va. She was born on Feb. 13, 1942, in Montgomery, Ala. Jenny was preceded in death by her amazing husband of 33 years, Frank Allen Terry Jr.; her cherished mother, Lucille Virginia Rosson King; and by her father, Paul Henry King. Surviving Jenny are her devoted daughter, Anne Cooper Terry Curry; her son-in-law, Raymond Scott Curry; and two beloved granddaughters, Caroline Elizabeth Curry and Emily “Emmie” Allen Curry, who will dearly miss their “Gaga.” Also surviving are her sisters, Gail King Scott (Jay), Paula King Thacker (James); and her half-brother, Donald Andre King Jr. Jenny was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in High Point, NC, and was proud to be a part of the selection committee for ministers. She touched many lives as a Sunday School teacher and Girl Scout leader. She was creative, loved to cross stitch and formed a business painting unique figurines. "Gaga" was spunky, vibrant and had a great sense of humor. Above all she loved her family and Smith Mountain Lake. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Cedarfield Retirement Community, 2300 Cedarfield Pkwy., Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends after the service. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Highland Burial Park in Danville, Va. at the Terry Family Gravesite. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
