HIGH POINT — Virginia, “Ginny” (Hutchens) Honeycutt passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at her home in Clemmons, NC. She was born Feb. 6, 1932 in Austin, MN to George and Olive Evans, the second of four children. Her childhood was spent in Saint Paul, MN. She then moved with her family to the Triad in the mid 1950’s. She lived in High Point, NC for over four decades, where she had three sons with her first husband, Robert L. Hutchens. She and her second husband, Randall Honeycutt lived in High Point for nearly 20 years. After retiring, she built her “dream home” on the banks of the New River in Boone, NC.
During her life, she was interested in education and children. As a young woman, she loved performing puppet shows that the Junior League of High Point presented in schools. Ginny was one of three founders of Westchester Country Day School in 1967. In the early 1980’s she presciently saw a need for quality day care and started A Child’s World, which had locations in High Point and Greensboro. She loved her “kids” and loved making a difference in their lives for nearly 20 years. She was a woman who saw others’ needs and was committed to meeting them.
