Updated: May 29, 2023 @ 9:30 pm
HIGH POINT — Virginia “Ginger” Bennett Eschenburg, 81, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield in High Point, NC.
March 31, 1942 in Toledo, OH she is a daughter of the late Harold Gaylord Bennett and Roxanne Winners Bennett.
Funeral services for Mrs. Eschenburg will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be given in Mrs. Eschenburg’s name to the Triad SPCA https://www.triadspca.org/donate
Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
