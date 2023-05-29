Eschenburg,GingerB&W5-30-23.jpg

HIGH POINT — Virginia “Ginger” Bennett Eschenburg, 81, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield in High Point, NC.

March 31, 1942 in Toledo, OH she is a daughter of the late Harold Gaylord Bennett and Roxanne Winners Bennett.

Trending Videos