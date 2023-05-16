HIGH POINT — Virginia Martin Elliott Loflin, 93, passed away May 14, 2023 with her family by her side.

Virginia was born Dec. 18, 1929 in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina to the late Harrison Martin and Fannie Edwards Martin. She was predeceased by her husbands, Ralph Elliott and Lespie Loflin; a daughter, Alfreida Elliott Hill; all of her siblings: John “JB” Martin, Luther Martin, Albert Martin Johnson, Clifton “Buddy” Martin, and Juanita Martin-Rabon-Mole.

