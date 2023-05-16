HIGH POINT — Virginia Martin Elliott Loflin, 93, passed away May 14, 2023 with her family by her side.
Virginia was born Dec. 18, 1929 in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina to the late Harrison Martin and Fannie Edwards Martin. She was predeceased by her husbands, Ralph Elliott and Lespie Loflin; a daughter, Alfreida Elliott Hill; all of her siblings: John “JB” Martin, Luther Martin, Albert Martin Johnson, Clifton “Buddy” Martin, and Juanita Martin-Rabon-Mole.
Virginia is survived by three daughters, Sylvia Chandler (Randle), Geneva Phillips, and Gornita Lester (Ron); 7 grandchildren, 11 great-Grandchildren, and 21 great-great Grandchildren; sister-In-Law, Lottie Martin; brother-in-law Horace Elliott (Virginia) and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday May 18, 2023, from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home, 976 Phillips Ave. Graveside service will be Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at the Elliott Family Cemetery (also known as Spring Hill Cemetery) at 9501 Creek Landing Rd in Nichols, South Carolina with Pastor Ron Lester, officiating. Memorials may be directed to Amedisys Home Health Care.
