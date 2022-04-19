HIGH POINT — Virginia Brennan Steele, 82, of High Point, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home.
Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point with Tim Snow officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main Street, Kernersville, NC, 27284 or Amedisys Hospice, 2975 Crouse Lane, Burlington, NC, 27215.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
