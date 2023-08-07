THOMASVILLE — Virginia Louise Wilson Beck, 79, of Thomasville, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.
Virginia was born October 15, 1943, in Davidson County, to the late Clarence Wayne Wilson and Daisie Lee Beck Wilson. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Thomasville.
Virginia worked at Thomasville Medical Center for 40 years. Her life was devoted to the care of her family and loved ones.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Grady Lee Beck, Sr.; a daughter, Angela Beck; a sister, Lisa Comer; two brothers, James Wilson and John Wilson; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Beck.
Left to cherish Virginia’s memory are her son, Lee Beck and companion Sophia Luther of Thomasville; a brother, Richard Wilson and wife Janet Wilson of Charlotte; a sister, Janet Wilson Cole and husband Robert Cole, MD of New Jersey; brother-in-law, Mike Comer of Thomasville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church 115 Unity Street, Thomasville, NC, with Rev. Cassie Overcash officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville, with a reception at Grace Lutheran after the internment.
The family will greet friends at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home on Friday evening, August 11, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ms. Beck will remain at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the service.
