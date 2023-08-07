HPTNWS-08-08-23 OBITS BECK, VIRGINIA

THOMASVILLE — Virginia Louise Wilson Beck, 79, of Thomasville, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

Virginia was born October 15, 1943, in Davidson County, to the late Clarence Wayne Wilson and Daisie Lee Beck Wilson. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Thomasville.