THOMASVILLE — Virgie Lee Parrish Kennedy, age 85, of Thomasville, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Virgie was born Oct. 7, 1936 in Thomasville, NC to the late Howard and Bessie Cody Parrish.
Virgie was a devoted Baptist. She served as a rural route mail carrier for the US Postal Service for 25 years. She loved her flowers and gardening, was known to be a crafty person, spent her time camping with her family, and was a great cook who specialized in Company Potatoes and Persimmon Pudding. She never met a stranger and was very outgoing. A beloved daughter, sister, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all.
Virgie is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Albert Ephraim Hayes Jr.; second husband, Lee Byrd Kennedy; her son, Ronnie Leon Hayes; three brothers, Alton, Austin and Bruce Parrish; and sister, Marie Embler.
Virgie is survived by her daughters, Carol Dianne Workman (Rickie) and Barbara Ann Kuykendall (Daniel); four grandchildren, Christopher Beal, Stacey Simmons, Shannon Hayes and Michelle Miller; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Lois Bailey (Oscar Jr.); and her beloved animal companion, Beast.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Virgie’s name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals of Thomasville; Pastor Michael Bowers officiating. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com for the Kennedy family.
