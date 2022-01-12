HIGH POINT — Virgie Earley Owens, 101, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Kernersville Medical Center.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, with Rev. Steve McSwaim officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to service.

Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

Trending Videos