TRINITY — Viola Irene Edwards Lineberry, 90, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at The Graybrier Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Carroll County, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late William Jefferson and Vergie Burcham Edwards. She was a dedicated knitter with Adams Mills Corporation for over 38 years. Her home church was Forest Oaks Christian Church in Woodlawn, Virginia, and she was a member of First Church of Christ in High Point. Viola enjoyed gardening, flowers and vegetables, loved hummingbirds and especially enjoyed being with her family.

