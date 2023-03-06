TRINITY — Viola Irene Edwards Lineberry, 90, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at The Graybrier Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Carroll County, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late William Jefferson and Vergie Burcham Edwards. She was a dedicated knitter with Adams Mills Corporation for over 38 years. Her home church was Forest Oaks Christian Church in Woodlawn, Virginia, and she was a member of First Church of Christ in High Point. Viola enjoyed gardening, flowers and vegetables, loved hummingbirds and especially enjoyed being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arlis Elmer Lineberry; son-in-law, Bradley N. Dall; sister, Violet Edwards Crotts; and two brothers, Ellis Edwards and Olen Edwards.
Viola is survived by her son, Arlis Leroy Lineberry (Sue); daughter, Diane Lineberry Dall, both of Trinity; three grandchildren, Tracy Cox (James) of Winston-Salem, Amanda Belaustegui (Brian) of Clemmons and Jena Ricks (Scott) of Long Island, New York; two great-grandchildren, Aaron Cox and Olivia Belaustegui; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service celebrating Viola’s life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating.
The family will speak with friends at the cemetery Wednesday immediately following the service.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Lineberry family.
