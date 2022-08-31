HPTNWS- 9-1-22 MOON, VICKY.jpg

JAMESTOWN — Vicky Lynn Rollins Moon, 68 of High Point, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Frankie Edmund Moon.

Born on June 22, 1954 in Thomasville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Edward Arnold Rollins and the late Ruby Mae Rogers Rollins. Vicky was a 1972 graduate of Ragsdale High School. Vicky loved to cook and cater on the side and was well known for her food and baked goods in the Ransom, KY area. She cooked and baked from the heart and with love and always loved to teach her family her techniques and special tips of how to make something special. Vicky attended Bluespring Freewill Baptist Church till 2019. She then attended Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC.

