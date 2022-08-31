JAMESTOWN — Vicky Lynn Rollins Moon, 68 of High Point, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Frankie Edmund Moon.
Born on June 22, 1954 in Thomasville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Edward Arnold Rollins and the late Ruby Mae Rogers Rollins. Vicky was a 1972 graduate of Ragsdale High School. Vicky loved to cook and cater on the side and was well known for her food and baked goods in the Ransom, KY area. She cooked and baked from the heart and with love and always loved to teach her family her techniques and special tips of how to make something special. Vicky attended Bluespring Freewill Baptist Church till 2019. She then attended Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, James A. Rollins and sister, Susan Renee Rollins.
Vicky is survived by her son, Justin Moon; daughter-in-law, Kenzi Moon; three granddaughters, Katelyn Moon, Lauryn Moon and Paisley Moon; brother, Barry E. Rollins; sister-in-law, Mable Rollins; sister, Angela Rollins Neal; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very dearly.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Bluespring Baptist Church in Ramson, KY. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 starting at 6 p.m.
Vicky was known in the family as one of the “dog whisperers” so in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Guilford County Animal Services, 980 Guilford College Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409 or to Faith Freewill Baptist Church, 2010 Colby Street, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Moon family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.