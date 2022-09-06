HIGH POINT— Vertie Katherine Starr Davis, 100 years old of High Point, formerly of Maiden, passed away peacefully, August 30, 2022 at her residence.
Born August 14, 1922 in Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence “Doc” D. Starr Sr. and the late Eunice Chapman Starr. Vertie was valedictorian of her class at Balls Creek High School in 1941. She retired as a quality control inspector at Bassett Furniture. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Maiden for over 50 years. In addition to her parents; husband, Ralph Davis; 2 brothers, Harold Starr, Clarence D. Starr Jr.; 3 sisters, Georgia Lineberger, Ina Whisnant, and Lucy Kale preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory:
Son: Randall Davis and wife, Anne of High Point
3 grandchildren: Eric Davis and wife, Becky of Texas; Scott Davis and wife, Joella of High Point; Bradley Davis and wife, Christy of Wallburg and 5 great grandchildren
The funeral service will be held, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Maiden, NC with Rev. Eddie Andrews and Rev. Eric Davis officiating.
Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, NC.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 — 10:45 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Community Hospice, 533 S. Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203; First Baptist Church, Maiden, Faith Fund; Alzheimer’s Association: act.alz.org/donate
Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Davis Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.