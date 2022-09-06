HPTNWS- 9-7-22 DAVIS, VERTIE.jpg

HIGH POINT— Vertie Katherine Starr Davis, 100 years old of High Point, formerly of Maiden, passed away peacefully, August 30, 2022 at her residence.

Born August 14, 1922 in Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence “Doc” D. Starr Sr. and the late Eunice Chapman Starr. Vertie was valedictorian of her class at Balls Creek High School in 1941. She retired as a quality control inspector at Bassett Furniture. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Maiden for over 50 years. In addition to her parents; husband, Ralph Davis; 2 brothers, Harold Starr, Clarence D. Starr Jr.; 3 sisters, Georgia Lineberger, Ina Whisnant, and Lucy Kale preceded her in death.

Trending Videos