THOMASVILLE — Vernitia Ann (Nicky) Ritter Bristow, 94, a resident of Pleasant Grove Church Road, died July 21st, 2023.
She was born August 15th, 1928, in Moore County, a daughter of William Walter Ritter and Flossie Elizabeth Williamson Ritter. She graduated from West Moore High School and Jones Business College, in High Point. She then worked as a secretary for Bryant Electrical Co. and Adams Millis.
She married Warren O. Bristow, of Sophia, in 1947, and they became members of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. They were married for 70 years.
After raising her children, Nicky attended nursing school and became a Registered Nurse and retired from Community General Hospital, in Thomasville, after 20 years of service.
Nicky was most comfortable taking care of her family, whether it be tending to Warren, or cooking big meals and entertaining on Sundays. In her last 50 years, her world completely revolved around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nicky was preceded in death by six brothers, Clifford, Clarence, Kermit, Kelly, Carson, and Edsel Ritter, and sister Ruby Peurifoy. She is survived by her brother, Garland Ritter.
Surviving are her two sons, Chris Bristow of Thomasville and Mike Bristow of Thomasville; her grandchildren, Charles Bristow and Christopher Bristow and wife Heidi; step-granddaughter, Joanna Young; step- great-grandchildren, Jayce Haith, Coleson and Peyson Young; great-grandchildren, Timothy Warren, Sarah-Anne Elizabeth, and Luke David Bristow.
The Family will receive friends at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Thomasville on Thursday, July 27th, 2023 at 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held directly afterwards at 12 noon, with Rev. John Stein officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to eat with the family afterwards in the Kennedy Life Center.
The family requests that memorials be made to Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, Box 1049, Thomasville, NC, 27360. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
