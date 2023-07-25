HPTNWS-07-26-23 OBITS BRISTOW, NICKY.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Vernitia Ann (Nicky) Ritter Bristow, 94, a resident of Pleasant Grove Church Road, died July 21st, 2023.

She was born August 15th, 1928, in Moore County, a daughter of William Walter Ritter and Flossie Elizabeth Williamson Ritter. She graduated from West Moore High School and Jones Business College, in High Point. She then worked as a secretary for Bryant Electrical Co. and Adams Millis.