TRINITY — Vermell Crotts Hurley passed away peacefully with her family by her side at GrayBrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was 90 years old. Vermell had a wonderful spirit, positive outlook, and always found the good in everyone. She adored her family and loved spending time with them. Vermell was a graduate of Trinity High School and voted prettiest girl her senior year. Vermell was a member of Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting and will be remembered as a woman of Godly faith. She was a lifelong resident of Randolph County and loved by all who met her. Vermell retired from General Electric/Black & Decker and, in later years, was a caregiver for others. She enjoyed doing Meals-On-Wheels and always wanted to help someone. She also was a member of Republican Women in Randolph County and was a recipient of the Alice Ward Award.
Vermell was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Reid Crotts and Edna Frazier Crotts; and sisters, Bernice Key and Doris Wright. She is survived by her husband of 72 years (her high school sweetheart), William “Bill” Hurley of the home; children, Litchard Hurley (Faye Dean), Renee Maynor, Karen Hurley (Frank) and Van Hurley Sr. (Deanna); grandchildren, Jay Spivey (Greg), Phillip Hurley, Todd Spivey, Misty Hurley, Mandy Hinshaw (Chris), Van Hurley Jr. (Leigh), Megan Hurley and Heather Callicutt; and great grandchildren, Gatlin Hurley, Hannah Hinshaw, Jennifer Hurley, Kayman Hurley, Haley Hinshaw, Jessica Hurley and Hurley Powell.
