HIGH POINT — Mrs. Vera Mae Patterson departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. She was born on Sept. 8, 1935, to the late Hallie Mae Liles and Thomas Pratt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Clayton Patterson Jr.; their daughter, Syveria Jean Patterson; a brother, Ray (Cap) Thomas Pratt; sisters, Evelyn Pratt, Minnie Pratt, Mae Bitha Horne, and Millie Ruth Pratt.
Vera was a kind, compassionate, quiet mother, and friend to many. She loved to bake cakes; and made a variety of cakes and flavors over decades for friends, family, and many others. Vera never met a stranger. She worked at Temple Memorial Baptist Church Daycare for 10 years. She served at the YMCA in High Point for over 14 years. Vera was united in marriage to John Clayton Patterson Jr., the love of her life for 65 years.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, Johnnie (Cheryl) of High Point, NC, Michael (Chandra) of Winston-Salem, NC, and Rodney (Susan) of High Point, NC; four grandchildren, Monique and Ryan of High Point, NC, and Jason and Quintin of Greensboro, NC; four great-grandchildren, Quiara of High Point, NC and Leigha, Lillianna, Jax all of Greensboro, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at New Life Family Church, 6701 Ken Coy Road. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
