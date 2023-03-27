HIGH POINT — Vera Williams Hulin of High Point passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the age of 92. A long time resident of Willow Creek, Vera died peacefully at Brookdale Memory Care .
Vera was born and raised in Robbins, NC, the daughter of Ollie and Macie Williams and sister of Helen Allred. After graduating high school she moved to High Point to attend secretarial school. She worked several years in the textile industry in accounting at American Supply. Later she worked for several designers completing displays for Market Week, putting her sewing talents to work. Her sewing skills and baking skills were greatly appreciated by all who knew her.
