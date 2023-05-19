HPTNWS- 5-20-23 FICK, VERA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Vera Floyd Fick passed peacefully and quietly on May 16, with her family by her side, four days shy of her 92nd birthday.

Vera is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Fick Shelby (Mark); and her son, William George Fick (Kristin); her grandchildren, Emma Shelby Salomon (Brian), Evan Cooper Shelby, Josephine Astrid Fick; her great-granddaughter, Daphne Violet Salomon; and her sister-in-law, Virginia Gunn Fick.

