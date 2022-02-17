HIGH POINT — Vera Bex McMellon, 90, wife of Everett Alan McMellon, passed on Feb. 15, 2022.
Vera was born in Greenwich, CT to the late George and Mae Bex. At the age of four, she moved to her mother’s native town of Blackheath in London, England where she lived until returning to the states as a young woman in her twenties. Vera cherished her life in England and had great pride in her heritage; she held dual citizenship and was a founding member of the local High Point “English Club.”
Vera was known for her gentle and loving nature which embraced not only family and friends but also any animal fortunate enough to be in her care. She held many occupations throughout her lifetime, most recently in her role as an Ambassador for the Piedmont Triad International Airport but she found the most joy in her role as a devoted mother to her two sons, Jim and Kenny and “Nana V” to her two grandchildren Virginia and Marshall.
In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her two brothers, George and Jim Bex.
She is survived by Alan, her husband of 57 years, two sons, Kenneth “Kenny” of High Point and James “Jim” of Raleigh and his wife Elizabeth and two grandchildren Virginia and Marshall, of Raleigh, as well as her very best friend since grade school, Beryl Harmer of London, England.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral home in High Point, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials made in Vera’s name to your local SPCA.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.