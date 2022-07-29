ASHEVILLE — Venda Sharp Whitney (age 93) recently passed away in Asheville, NC where she had lived for the past year. She was predeceased by her mother (Azalee Seals), father (Sherrill Sharp), step-mother (Miriam Sharp), step-father (George Seals), and husband (Joseph R. Whitney). Venda’s survivors include daughters Faith Yow (Keith Luther) of Weaverville and Marsha Royal (Joey Royal) of Sugar Mountain; grandchild Whit Royal of Asheville; nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Venda grew up in Danville, VA where she graduated from George Washington High School and Averett College. She completed her education at George Washington University in Washington, DC, then married the love of her life classmate Joseph R. Whitney. Venda, Joe, and family spent 15 years living in a number of places in the Northeast, until finally moving to High Point, NC.
